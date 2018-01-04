daRosario Organics to Launch Truffle Products Line in Single-Serve Packaging

daRosario Organics, the nation’s only producer of 100 percent USDA certified organic truffle products, announced today that the company will debut a new line of single-serve packaging in early 2018 for wholesale and retail food service distribution. Products will include individual packets of certified organic white and black truffle oil, white truffle acacia honey, white and black truffle mayonnaise, white and black truffle vegan mayonnaise, and extra virgin olive oil. The packets will enable food retailers to offer customers gourmet condiments made with 100 percent real truffles as an enhancement to their existing menu.

Responding to industry requests, daRosario Organics invested in the special equipment needed to provide these products in single-serve portions. “This is a game changer for food retailers,” said company Founder Rosario Safina. “It’s the first time that truffle products will be offered in such quantities en masse. The individual packets are easy to store and dispense, allowing retailers to upgrade their truffle offerings — on items such as pizzas, sandwiches, French fries, burgers and salads — that deliver the great taste of real truffles in a cost efficient manner while reducing overall product waste.”

Safina began importing fresh truffles weekly, in season, into the United States in 1984 and then introduced genuine truffle products in 1985. Safina created the first-ever organic truffle line, daRosario Organics, in 2004. In 2008, daRosario Organics became the world’s first 100 percent USDA-certified organic truffle production company. Products feature real truffles as opposed to synthetic chemical flavoring. daRosario products are available nationwide online, as well as via FreshDirect.com and Peapod.com. Grocers selling daRosario products regionally include Stop & Shop and Whole Foods, among others. To learn more, visit www.darosario.com or connect via social media @darosario_organics.