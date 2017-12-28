Dates Announced for 2018 Slow Food Events

Slow Food International has announced three dates for 2018 events. All three events are free and open to the public, with focused sessions for leaders and select ticketed events.

Terra Madre Nordic Countries will hold its inaugural event April 27-29 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event will gather Slow Food from Denmark to Greenland, from Norway to the indigenous Sami people.

Slow Food Nations will be held in Denver, Colorado, from July 13-15, 2018. The full schedule, including a leaders summit, will be available in the spring at www.slowfoodnations.org.

Terra Madre Salone del Gusto will be held Sept 20-24, 2018 in Turin, Italy. This world meeting of food communities is one of the world’s most important events dedicated to artisan and small-scale food producers, as well as an international forum of exchange.