DAVIDsTEA Appoints Joel Silver as President and Chief Executive Officer

DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s board of directors has appointed Joel Silver as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors, with both appointments to become effective on March 20, 2017. Silver will succeed Christine Bullen, who has served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since January 29, 2017 while the company conducted a formal search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer. Bullen will continue to serve in her prior role as Managing Director, U.S.

Maurice Tousson, Chairman of the company’s board of directors, stated, “On behalf of the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Joel to DAVIDsTEA. We believe that his diverse experience with consumer-centric and lifestyle brands coupled with his leadership skills and track record of success make him an excellent fit to lead DAVIDsTEA. Joel’s background and skill set will be valuable as we capitalize on the opportunities to grow the DAVIDsTEA brand. We would also like to thank Christine for her contributions while she served as Interim President & CEO and look forward to her continued leadership as Managing Director, U.S.”

Silver added, “I am honored to join DAVIDsTEA as President and CEO. I look forward to working with the board, management, and passionate team members of this unique and exciting company as we work together to expand the business and realize the potential for DAVIDsTEA.”

Silver comes to DAVIDsTEA with over 20 years of consumer brand experience, having most recently served as general partner and a member of the board of directors of TrilogyGrowth, a venture capital fund he co-founded, which focuses on consumer-centric brands including Poppin, a modern office supplies brand, iStore, a Canadian-based retail and wholesale brand providing consumers with trendy and practical digital lifestyle solutions, and Indeed Laboratories, a Canadian-based skin care company with global distribution. Prior to TrilogyGrowth, from 2003 to 2011, Silver held several positions of increasing responsibility at Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada’s largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer, most recently as president. In this capacity, Silver drove Indigo Books & Music’s strategy to build the general merchandise categories, including the launch of Indigo Kids and the doubling of the lifestyle categories. He also was responsible for significantly expanding revenues across all retail and e-commerce channels and helped Indigo Books & Music launch Kobo, its e-reading platform. Silver has sat on Indigo Books & Music’s Board of Directors since 2011. He also was a co-founder and the chief executive officer of SalesDriver.com Inc., an on-line e-commerce platform based out of Boston & Toronto that was sold to Carlson Marketing Group Inc. Silver began his career in brand management at Procter & Gamble.

Silver earned his bachelor’s degree from Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada and his master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.