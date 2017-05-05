Dean Foods and Good Karma Foods Strike Investment and Distribution Deal

Dean Foods Company has made a minority investment and entered into a distribution deal with Good Karma Foods, which produces flaxseed-based milk and yogurt alternatives. The partnership with Dean Foods will allow Good Karma to more quickly expand distribution across the U.S., as well as increase investments in brand building and product innovation. Dean Foods will take a position in the brand and joins lead investor 2x Consumer Products Growth Partners in support of Good Karma.

“We love Good Karma as a fit for Dean Foods as we focus on diversification both within and beyond dairy,” said Ralph Scozzafava, CEO of Dean Foods. “This opportunity with Good Karma is a way for us to build a platform for a larger plant-based portfolio. The management team has deep category expertise, the brand is a disrupter in the plant-based, non-dairy space, and we believe we can support its growth.”

Scozzafava continued, “One of the pillars of our strategic plan is to build and buy strong brands, and Good Karma embodies the exact type of opportunity we’re interested in as we look to add leading and high potential brands in adjacent growing categories such as plant-based beverages.”