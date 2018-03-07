Deliciously Authentic Flavor from Loma Linda Blue

There’s something about the concept of protein-rich food bowls that brings out the best in our appetites. A hearty, steaming hot bowl – whether a sunny Mediterranean pasta, a comforting American stew or a spicy Asian curry – promises abundant flavors, an inviting variety of textures and a nourishing, satisfying balance of complete vegetables, carbohydrates and proteins. Unfortunately, because food bowls are traditionally made with beef or chicken stock bases and almost always include meat, they’ve often been off-limits to vegetarians and vegans.

Over the last decade, as national culinary tastes have become more adventurous and schedules have become more demanding, Atlantic Natural Foods has responded with its signature innovation and creativity. Its new Loma Linda® Blue line features shelf-stable, ready to heat-and-eat pouches of vegan-friendly international bowl-style meals, made with clean, plant protein, and 100 percent non-GMO ingredients from around the world.

These Loma Linda Blue pouches are not only deliciously satisfying, they’re microwaveable and ready to eat in just 60 seconds. (They can also be made on the stovetop – just boil the unopened pouch in water for five minutes – perfect for camping!) Available in ten varieties – everything from exotic Thai Curry and Tikka Masala to elegant Italian Bolognese and Mediterranean Tomato & Olive, to the down-home comfort of good old American Hearty Stew – each recipe is made with an irresistible, nourishing balance of pasta or grain and vegetables, tossed in an authentically seasoned, flavor-forward sauce, and topped off with a signature plant-based meat alternative protein as the star of the dish. Because they’re shelf-stable, they’re easy to keep on hand and even easier to take with you on-the-go. They’re perfect for everyone from busy families, hikers and college students to people looking for healthy, convenient and delicious meat-free lunches at the office.

Whether the diet they’re following is vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian, people are cutting back on meat for a myriad of reasons – from dietary and health considerations, to personal philosophy, to environmental and budgetary concerns. As more and more consumers look for healthy, deliciously satisfying and convenient vegan-friendly meals made with simple ingredients, Loma Linda is proud to be at the forefront of the plant-based food revolution.