Dietz & Watson Ends Relationship with Cheesemaker Over Listeria Recall

Earlier this month, two products produced by Deutsch Kase Haus under the Dietz & Watson label, Colby and Colby Jack cheeses for service deli, were voluntarily recalled because they may have contained Listeria monocytogenes. As a result, Dietz & Watson has announced that it is ending its relationship with this cheese maker and moving to a new one.

“We are known as a preparer and purveyor of premium items, so we will make proper adjustments to our business relationships whenever anything happens that brings that premium and gourmet quality into question,” said Louis Eni, CEO and one of the third generation family members of Dietz & Watson. “They only made these two products for us, and we are working on a partnership with another cheese maker to begin supplying us with improved items. After an intense search and extensive sampling, we are just about ready to make the choice of a new Colby supplier, and we are really excited to begin working with them.”

Dietz & Watson prepares the vast majority of its branded product at its Philadelphia and Baltimore facilities, but a handful of specialty items like these two Colby products are sourced through third party suppliers including Deutsch Kase Haus. There has never been a recall of any Dietz & Watson-produced product.

“We’re now in the fourth generation of our family company and we really do take pride in being purveyors of the finest deli items you can find and we try hard to meet and surpass that standard day in and day out,” said Eni. “My grandfather started this company in 1939 and instilled this attitude in all of us; the concept that we will always provide our customers with the same quality items we feed our own families.”

From dozens of low-salt, low-fat deli meats called the Dedicated to your Healthier Lifestyle® line to the new No Antibiotics Ever & Organic line called Dietz & Watson Originals, Dietz & Watson has strived to be on the leading edge of quality and consumer demand for more than 75 years.

If any consumers have purchased the two products in question with sell by dates between February 28, 2017 through July 26, 2017 for Colby Mini Horn Cheese #76054; and February 28, 2017 through September 27, 2017 for Colby Jack Mini Horn code #76064, please return the product to the location of purchase for a full refund.