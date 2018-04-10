Doorganics Launches Mobile App, Delivers Organic Groceries to Customers throughout Michigan

Doorganics, Michigan’s only organic grocery delivery company, is making it easier to receive the freshest food possible from local and organic farms with the launch of a mobile app. The app will provide customers with an entirely mobile experience for optimum convenience and accessibility.

“We are excited to make it even easier for our customers to stock up on local and organic groceries each week,” said Mike Hughes, Founder of Doorganics. “The grocery and food delivery industry is ever changing, and we know that our customers have been looking for added conveniences. We’re confident that the app makes the Doorganics experience even better, allowing our customers more time around the table eating real food.”

Doorganics deliveries start with a customizable produce box full of organic and local fruits and vegetables. Customers can then shop from more than 150 different Michigan-made grocery items including farm eggs, pastured meats, fresh baked breads, cheeses as well as organic deli salads and prepared meals. Delivery is free, and customers have full control of their delivery schedule inside an online member portal.

“Not only do we support local farmers with each delivery, we also strive to support the communities we are lucky to serve,” said Hughes. “All leftovers and food service quality extras are donated each week to help feed the hungry. To celebrate our app launch, we are pledging to do more. For each app download through the end of May, we’ll be donating one additional pound of organic food.

For each app download, Doorganics will be donating one pound of food to Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit and God’s Kitchen in Grand Rapids. Doorganics regularly partners with these organizations by donating remaining produce and grocery items to fight food insecurity, the state of being without reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

Doorganics recently expanded its delivery area to 85 zip codes in southeast Michigan in December and plans to open a second facility in the Detroit metropolitan area in the coming year. The company makes weekly deliveries to customers in metro Detroit, Grand Rapids, Holland, Grand Haven, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.