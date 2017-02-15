Driveline Retail Hires Ken Drish, Ed Kovatch

Driveline Retail, a provider of large-scale retail services and technology, has appointed two industry professionals with significant experience in driving growth for retailers and manufacturers.

The company has appointed Ken Drish as Executive Vice President, Business Development, and Ed Kovatch as Vice President, Business Development. Drish will report directly to Randy Wilson, Driveline’s CEO, and will be responsible for delivering a portfolio of retail solutions that drive real value for its current and future client base of retailers and manufacturers.

“I’m excited to join this talented team at Driveline and I look forward to leveraging my skill set and experience to help deliver real value to our clients, and to also develop lasting partnerships with our current and prospective clients,” says Drish. “At Driveline, retail execution is a core strategic focus of our company, not an obligation as part of a traditional sales agency agreement.” An industry veteran of 25 years, Drish’s extensive experience includes roles at Acosta Sales & Marketing, SPAR Group, and most recently, CROSSMARK, where he was Vice President, Business Development for CROSSMARK’s Walmart division.

Kovatch brings nearly 30 years of experience in sales, business development, and operations across a wide array of categories and channels. He has held senior-level positions at Foster Grant, CROSSMARK, and most recently, Chief Sales Officer at Planorama, a SaaS provider of image recognition technology for the retail environment.