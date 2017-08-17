In the form of the “E-Grocery Congress @Anuga 2017,” the theme of e-commerce in the food trade is being addressed for the first time at a food show in the scope of a congress. Here, Anuga is picking up on one of the most topical trends in the trade.

Online trade and digital marketing in combination with a strong and customer-oriented bricks-and-mortar trade is the concept for the future, especially in the strongly developed markets of Europe, Asia and North America. The congress offers decision-makers from the trade and industry the opportunity to get to know the various forms and goals of digital strategies and check to see if they are implementable within one’s own company. Best practice examples and current trends will be graphically illustrated. At the same time, the congress offers the opportunity for strategic networking with international industry experts. The congress is being staged on Tuesday, 10 October 2017, from 09:00 a.m. onwards in the Congress Centre North at Koelnmesse.

The international experts, who will be speaking at the congress, include, among others, Gerard Scheij, Co-Managing Director at the Dutch company Picnic; Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI); and Marek Kempka, Director Shopper Technology Europe Nielsen, Poland. Representatives from the Chinese E-trading platform JD.com and JD Fresh, from the Austrian ADAMAH Biohof (Organic Farm) and from the German food retailer Foodist will also take to the stage and share their visions with the congress participants.

“The E-marketplace, All you need,” will be prominently represented by Jens Drubel and Max Thinius. Analyst Dhwani Parekh from Walmart eCommerce will be coming from the USA to speak.

The event is being hosted by Lisa Byfield-Green, Analyst at LZ Retailystics, Great Britain. As a specialist in e-commerce in the European retail trade, she will provide the participants with international outlooks.

The congress targets decision-makers from the international food trade and industry, platform providers, start-ups and interest groups from the food industry and logistics. Experts from the sectors digital strategy, e-commerce, omni-channel management, online marketing, purchasing and logistics are invited to attend. Participating in the congress is subject to a fee (Euro 495.00). A season ticket for visiting Anuga is included in the price.

The complete programme and registration:

