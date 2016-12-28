Schuman Cheese Employees ‘Say Cheese’ to Holiday Giving

Throughout this season of giving, Schuman Cheese and its employees across the country demonstrated acts of caring and sharing in numerous ways. The annual holiday giving activities are one way Schuman Cheese and its employees put the company’s core values, including a commitment to community, into tangible practice.

For the past several months the team in Elgin, Illinois, has been participating in a unique program that combines weight loss motivation with charitable giving, affectionately known as the Spare Tire Reduction Program. In addition to donating approximately 350 pounds of non-perishable food to a local food bank, employees lost more than 60 pounds during the course of the program. The company matched the food donation, and employees were so encouraged by the results that they are launching a new session after the holidays.

Employees at the company’s headquarters location in Fairfield, New Jersey, and the nearby office in Woodbridge collected more than $1,000 worth of toys for the annual Toys for Tots donation.

Lake Country Dairy, located in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, and its employees contributed nearly $1,400 to the community through donations to local school and civic groups, as well as a 50/50 raffle to support two local families in need.

Holiday giving is just one way of Schuman Cheese gives back to the communities it calls home. In addition to various local school and civic causes, Schuman Cheese and its employees also proudly support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through its employee giving program and other initiatives; community food banks through food drives, monetary donations and employee volunteer events; the Susan G. Komen North Jersey chapter and the Junior Achievement student mentoring program.