Endless Possibilities with Barlean’s Butter Flavored Coconut Oil

Barlean’s dairy-free Butter Flavored Organic Coconut Oil offers all the benefits of organic coconut oil, along with the rich taste of real butter – a recipe for endless culinary possibilities.

Delicious on toast and muffins, or melted over popcorn, baked potatoes or cooked vegetables, it’s hard to believe that a healthy, vegan, non-hydrogenated oil can taste so incredibly good. It’s an ideal 1:1 substitute for butter in all of your baking recipes. With its high smoke point, it’s also perfect for cooking and frying under 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Made exclusively from sustainably harvested coconuts, Barlean’s Butter Flavored Coconut Oil is both organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. Plus, the all-natural butter flavor comes from botanical extracts only, so you can rest assured there are no artificial flavors or colors – just pure buttery goodness for your whole family.

Coconut oil is known as a healthy fat because it contains medium–chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are associated with healthy heart and brain function, weight management and more. But not everyone wants to add the taste of coconuts to everything. Enter Barlean’s Butter Flavored Coconut Oil.

As versatile as it is delicious, here are a few creative ways to use Barlean’s Butter Flavored Coconut Oil: wrap with corn on the cob in tin foil and put on the grill; sauté with fresh spinach and garlic; rub on chicken along with seasonings before roasting; scramble with eggs and vegan sausage or bacon; fry with bananas, cinnamon and your favorite sweetener.

Equally happy warm or cool, Barlean’s Butter Flavored Coconut Oil doesn’t require refrigeration. It will start to melt at around 76 degrees Fahrenheit, so keep it refrigerated for a solid consistency, or leave it out for a soft or liquid consistency.