Enjoy Life Foods Debuts Reformulated Protein Bites and Showcases Grain & Seed Bars

Enjoy Life Foods is relaunching its ProBurst Bites as Protein Bites with new flavors added to the line. Protein Bites boast an elevated taste and texture profile, but with the same great plant-based protein in each poppable bite that fans know and love. Debuting two new flavors, including Dark Raspberry and Dipped Banana, Protein Bites will also be available in familiar options like Sunseed™ Butter and Cinnamon Spice. The company is also expanding its range of free-from foods with new Grain & Seed Bars, the first bars to combine three types of the ancient grain sorghum in four enticing flavors: Chocolate Marshmallow, Banana Caramel, Maple Sweet Potato and Cranberry Orange.

“Part of what makes Enjoy Life special is our open line of communication with our community,” said Joel Warady, General Manager and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Enjoy Life Foods. “We knew from consumer feedback that there was an undeniable love for our original bites, but because we know how important flavor and texture are, we made the choice to give them the boost our consumers deserve. As a result, we’ve landed on four incredibly delicious recipes that raise the bar for protein bites everywhere.”

Enjoy Life’s chocolately, truffle-like Protein Bites are packed with six grams of plant-based protein and offer a burst to power through the day. Enclosed in a rich chocolate shell, each flavor is free from palm oil and 14 allergens, including wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, casein, soy, egg, sesame, sulfites, lupin, mustard, fish, shellfish, and crustaceans. Protein Bites are also certified gluten free, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, halal and kosher. Available in spring 2018, Protein Bites will retail for $6.99 for

each resealable six-ounce bag. Like all Enjoy Life products, each bag carries a bright teal color designed to shed a positive spotlight on food allergies while creating a cohesive brand block on shelf.