Epic Source Foods Offers Goat Milk Products

Epic Source Foods’ Funny Farm portfolio consists of the world’s first mac & cheese, cheddar popcorn and frozen pizza line made exclusively with goat milk. Now the portfolio contains over 20 SKUs that include hard and soft cheeses, butter and unique cheese spreads unlike anything else you can find in the U.S.

Julia and Tim Millson, Owners of Epic Source, say they’re having a ball with this portfolio. The amazing nutritional and sustainability benefits combined with the cow-like taste has catapulted it to one of the fastest growing “real-dairy” companies. The company has transitioned from a 15-year-old goat milk ice cream company called Laloo’s to a full goat milk portfolio covering edge and center store opportunities. The company’s passion to get its products into the hands of the hundreds of millions of consumers that can’t or won’t consume cow milk is what drives it.

The delicious reputation of the Laloo’s ice cream is what brought customer acceptance so quickly. Until Funny Farm, there were no other “real dairy” food options outside of cow milk. The company believes that goat milk is sustainably and nutritionally superior. Goat milk is the closest thing to mother’s milk on the planet, and contains less lactose, lower carbs, more vitamin A and D, potassium, copper, iron and manganese. Goat milk fat globules are 90 percent smaller than a cow’s, providing a digestibility edge. Cow milk contains Alpha s1 casein, the allergen that affects so many. The sustainability that goats provide are amazing; their tiny carbon hoofprint combined with the fact goats produce more milk per ounce of grass eaten than cows make them the perfect dairy source. North America is finally catching on to this worldwide trend, with goat milk consumption growing while cow milk continues to decline.

Thanks to its clean taste profiles, people don’t believe the company’s products are made from goat milk. Its milk doesn’t contain those grassy, lemony flavors it refers to as “goaty.” Better milk really does makes better cheese and ice cream!