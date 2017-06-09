Executive Leadership Forum Challenges Roles of CIO and CTO

Executive leaders from key retail, insight and technology companies — including The Kroger Co., Nielsen, Cisco, SAP America, Brookshire Grocery Company and RangeMe – will delve into prioritizing digital strategies and why and how these companies have put their chief information officers (CIO) and chief technology officers (CTO) at the center of enterprise-wide digital initiatives at the Food Marketing Institute’s Executive Leadership Forum on June 13.

FMI Chief Collaboration Officer, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations, Mark Baum offered, “Our forum presenters will make the case that the position of the CIO/CTO has transformed into a strategic enabler in today’s retail landscape, a departure from their traditional role as the interpreter of techno-talk or the head of a capital-hungry cost center. The developments will further challenge CEOs and other C-suite executives to co-lead technology discussion and decision in the board room, and subsequently better meet the changing needs of today’s digitally engaged consumer.”

Contributors to the forum include:

John D’Anna, Executive Vice President Chief Strategic Officer, Brookshire Grocery Company

Annette Franke, Vice President, Kroger Technology (Moderator)

Glo Gordon, Vice President, IOT Cloud, Cisco

Nicky Jackson, President & Co-Founder, RangeMe

Lori Mitchell-Keller, Global General Manager Consumer Industries, SAP

Laurie Rains, Group Vice President, U.S. Retail Consumer & Shopper Analytics, Nielsen

A supporting corporate partner for the event, SAP’s Mitchell-Keller noted, “The CIO is the new strategic innovation and information officer – aligned to the CEO, and the enabler of new business processes – because the digital transformation of grocery is the future and is something the entire organization must embark on together.”

SAP will also host roundtable discussions that focus on critical omnichannel infrastructure areas: digital store operations and commerce; digital supply chain; digital marketing and merchandising; and digital fresh. C-level industry participants from major grocery, regional, independent operators and wholesalers will participate and represent companies such as Brookshire Grocery Company, Meijer, Inc., Price Chopper Supermarkets, Publix Super Markets, Inc. and The Kroger Co.

“The industry has changed, retail has changed, and we’ve turned to technology leaders to take us into a new era of intelligence and scalability,” RangeMe’s Jackson said. “I cannot think of a more forward-thinking and appropriate group of leaders to address our new digital reality for the food retail industry.”