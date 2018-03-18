Experience Ginger in a New Way with Savortree Herb Crystals Ginger

Savortree® Ginger Crystals are the newest flavor in the Herb Crystals®, Flower Crystals® and Fruit Crystals® line by Fresh Origins, a San Diego-based company. Made from real ginger, these Crystals have a refreshing, authentic ginger taste and they are the hottest new ingredient in the kitchen! Not only does ginger have health and medicinal benefits, these Crystals will add delight and balance to any meal. They are zesty and crunchy with just the right amount of ginger spice. From sweet to savory, add Ginger Crystals to salads, meats, seafood, pastries, fresh fruit, gelato, chocolate and even cocktails.

“I love the Herb Crystals not only for their vibrant flavor, but also for the unique texture they impart to my desserts,” said Pastry Chef Johnny Iuzzini.

Savortree Herb Crystals, Flower Crystals and Fruit Crystals are an original concept by Fresh Origins. They have dazzling, all-natural colors and incredible flavors that come only from fresh whole herbs and flowers with absolutely no added flavors, preservatives or coloring and they are kosher certified. Fresh Origins produces the most flavorful fresh herbs and edible flowers, which are carefully hand-harvested at the peak of flavor and color content; these are then combined with cane sugar to create beautiful, flavorful crystals that look and taste amazing. Savortree Crystals add an enticing and distinctive finishing touch to any culinary creation. Add color, texture and flavor to salads, fresh fruit, chocolates and much more.

For Mixology: Savortree Mini Herb Crystals®, Mini Flower Crystals® and Mini Fruit Crystals® are the next generation of glass rimmers. Mini Crystals have a finer granule size than regular Crystals and are perfect for creating distinctive upscale cocktails.

For Tea: Savortree Herb Crystals, Flower Crystals and Fruit Crystals dissolve readily in tea. Sweeten and flavor hot tea in a distinctive and delicious new way!

Savortree Crystals are available in the following flavors: Basil, Cilantro, Ginger, Habañero, Mint, Fennel, Rose, Hibiscus, Cranberry and Pumpkin Spice. They are shelf-stable and best used before six months, but can be frozen for a longer shelf life.