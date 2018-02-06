Experience Ginger in a New Way with Savortree Herb Crystals Ginger

Savortree™ Ginger Crystals are the newest flavor in the Herb Crystals® line by Fresh Origins, a San Diego-based company. Made from real ginger, these Crystals have a refreshing and authentic ginger taste and they are the hottest new ingredient for spicing up cooking at home. These Crystals are zesty and crunchy with just the right amount of ginger spice. Ginger Crystals to can be added to salads, meats, seafood, pastries, fresh fruit, gelato, chocolate and even cocktails.

Savortree Crystals are available in the following flavors: Herb Crystals Basil, Cilantro, Ginger, Habanero, Flower Crystals Mint, Fennel, Rose, Hibiscus, and Fruit Crystals Cranberry and Pumpkin Spice. They are shelf-stable and best used before six months, but can be frozen for a longer shelf-life.