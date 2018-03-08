Five Wisconsin Cheesemakers Named Finalists at 2018 World Championship Cheese Contest

For the past two days, a judging pool of 53 cheese graders, dairy scientists and industry experts from around the world have sampled cheeses from 26 countries and 32 states, narrowing down a list of 3,402 entries to 20 finalists.

Five Wisconsin cheeses, including two from Master Cheesemaker Mike Matucheski of Sartori Cheese, are in consideration to be named the 2018 Grand Champion. Wisconsin finalists include:

English Hollow Cheddar

Class 4: Cheddar, Aged One to Two Years

Maker: Maple Leaf Cheesemaking Team

Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc.

Monroe, Wisconsin

Maple Leaf English Hollow Cheddar is aged at least 12 months to develop a complex, nutty flavor.

Mild Gouda

Class 39: Mild Gouda

Maker: Eric Steltenpohl

Saxon Cheese, LLC

Cleveland, Wisconsin

Saxon Gouda has a creamy, smooth texture and sweet, rich milky flavor.

Sartori Reserve Espresso BellaVitano

Class 69: Open Class: Flavored Cheeses with Sweet or ‘Dessert’ Condiments

Maker: Mike Matucheski

Sartori Company

Antigo, Wisconsin

Wheels of Sartori Espresso BellaVitano® are hand-rubbed with freshly roasted espresso adding a sweet finish to the cheese.

Cave Aged Chandoka

Class 102: Surface (Mold) Ripened Mixed Milk Cheeses

Maker: David Rogers and Team LaClare

LaClare Family Creamery

Malone, Wisconsin

Bandage-wrapped in linen and aged for a minimum of six months, this cow and goat milk cheddar is bold, tangy and fruity.

Sartori Limited Edition Pastorale Blend

Class 103: Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses

Mike Matucheski and Erin Radtke

Sartori Company

Antigo, Wisconsin

Sartori Pastorale Blend® is made with cow’s and sheep’s milk. The wheels are hand-dusted with paprika resulting in a creamy, earthly flavor and slightly smoky finish.