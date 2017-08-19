Flagship Food Group Announces New Frozen Food Distribution Facility

Flagship Food Group CEO Rob Holland and New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez have announced that Flagship will further expand its manufacturing and distribution facilities in the Albuquerque area, creating a state-of-the-art, 76,000 square-foot frozen food distribution warehouse that will serve its customers from coast to coast from a single point of distribution. The new distribution facility will also feature a research and development center, offices, and a small interactive “museum” that pays tribute to New Mexico’s rich food culture.

Flagship’s popular 505 Southwestern® brand (“505” signifies Albuquerque’s area code) is produced in New Mexico and certified as a “New Mexico True” product. Nearly $100 million of 505 Southwestern®-branded products are sold from London to Los Angeles, spreading the awareness of New Mexico flavors and cuisine in 125,000 points of distribution throughout the world.

“We are grateful for the support and business-friendly environment that New Mexico has given us,” said Holland. “Our new distribution facility in New Mexico will help us better serve our customers and represents another important step in the growth and development of our company.”

“Since day one, we’ve been fighting hard to make New Mexico more competitive with surrounding states through reforms like cutting taxes and streamlining regulations,” Governor Martinez said. “Results like these mean more jobs for New Mexicans, and give us even more momentum to build on as we keep working to grow and diversify our economy.”

The facility represents a collaboration between Flagship’s diverse leadership team. Carlos Angulo, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, led the project with support from the President of the Flagship Logistics division, Pat O’Keefe, and other company executives. The warehouse will operate with a state-of-the-art inventory tracking system currently utilized in Flagship’s other warehouse facility.

“As our Southwestern food portfolio has doubled in size in only a few short years, we needed a facility that would warehouse our products and support our customers across the country with extreme efficiency and reliability. Working with our amazing team of operators and professionals, we’ve taken the project from concept to a fully-operational facility in less than one year,” said Angulo.