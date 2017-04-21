Forever Cheese Introduces Traditional Mantova Cookie to U.S. Market

Forever Cheese, importers of Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and Croatian cheese and specialty foods, have introduced Sbrisolona Mitica® to the U.S. market this month. Sbrisolona is a traditional Italian torta from Mantova in the region of Lombardia. It dates back to the 16th century, when it was a common peasant dessert, and it soon gained popularity among nobility as well. Made with almonds and cornmeal, it is crunchy and crumbly, similar to a big cookie. Sbrisolona gets its rich flavor from butter, and its sweetness is tempered by a bit of sea salt. It is all natural and free of preservatives.

Traditionally, Italians break off pieces of Sbrisolona by hand to eat it. An espresso is a perfect accompaniment for a mid afternoon snack, or pair with grappa for an after dinner treat. It can also be crumbled on top of yogurt or custard for an elegant breakfast or dessert. The 10.5-ounce size is perfect for sharing.

Despite being a staple in many northern Italian bakeries, Sbrisolona is not well known in the U.S.. “We are very excited to finally be able to bring this product to U.S. consumers,” said Michele Buster, co-Owner of Forever Cheese. This Sbrisolona comes from Panificio Freddi, a family owned bakery in Mantova. In business since 1923, it is the oldest bakery in the city, with Riccardo Freddi its current owner. Sbrisolona Mitica is now available at specialty food stores across the country.