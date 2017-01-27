Unique Ghee-Flavored Organic Popcorn to Launch

Gourmet ghee brand Fourth & Heart, has partnered with snack company LesserEvil to craft the first-to-market ghee popcorn snack. The new product Oh My Ghee, is a delicious organic, butter flavored popcorn that will showcase Fourth & Heart’s premium grass fed ghee for sensational flavor.

Light, crunchy, buttery, popcorn is the epitome of the perfect nosh. Many varieties are drenched in salt and artificial butters that are loaded with chemicals, transforming this otherwise delicious treat into a diet disaster. However, the new Oh My Ghee popcorn snack by LesserEvil is a tasty and healthy option. Oh My Ghee brings together a pure and simple ingredient line-up of organic popcorn, Himalayan pink salt and savory Fourth & Heart original recipe ghee to boost the flavor factor and pump up the nutritional profile. Fourth & Heart sources its exceptional ghee from grass fed, pasture-raised cows in New Zealand, making it a nutritional powerhouse. Loaded with vitamin A, D, E, K and butyric acid, Fourth & Heart’s ghee turns the popcorn morsels into a nourishing snack. LesserEvil takes care in heating the ghee at a low temperature while applying it to the popcorn, ensuring consumers receive the full health benefits of ghee. Oh My Ghee popcorn is a great source of fiber as well as kosher, USDA Organic and Non GMO Project certified. Oh My Ghee is the latest addition to LesserEvil’s popular Buddah Bowl line.

“We are ecstatic to collaborate with LesserEvil as their ghee of choice for the launch of Oh My Ghee popcorn,” said Fourth & Heart Founder and CEO Raquel Gunsagar. “Fourth & Heart’s ethos and dedication to bringing only the highest quality food goods to consumers, perfectly align with those of LesserEvil. It brings us great joy to see our ghee help reinvent the classic popcorn snack as brought to life by Oh My Ghee.”

“We are committed to quality and innovation,” says Charles Coristine, CEO of LesserEvil Healthy Brands. “We searched out the best ghee on the planet and found a new friend and partner in Fourth & Heart right here in the United States. They are another family owned company with a commitment to amazing products.”

Oh My Ghee Popcorn will be available in all Wegmans locations as of February 1, 2017. Each 5.0-ounce bag will retail for $3.99. Oh My Ghee will launch nationwide through UNFI and other select distributors in March 2017. For more information on Fourth & Heart or LesserEvil, visit their websites at fourthandheart.com and lesserevil.com.