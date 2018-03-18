Fruit Bliss Adds Tart Cherries to Organic Dried Fruit Line

Fruit Bliss is excited to announce the expansion of its organic dried fruit line to include soft and juicy rehydrated Tart Cherries.

“After the success of our current line of organic dried fruit, we are excited to add Tart Cherries to the list,” said Susan Leone, Founder and Owner of Fruit Bliss. “Our Tart Cherries are great for a healthy snack right out of the bag, or for an extra flavor zing in any recipe or smoothie.”

Fruit Bliss Tart Cherries are picked at the height of ripeness and sun-dried, and then undergo a rehydrating process that leaves them juicier and softer than traditional dried fruit. Like all of Fruit Bliss’ products, these Tart Cherries are organic, non-GMO verified, gluten free and contain no preservatives. They will be available in 4 ounce re-sealable pouches on Amazon and in markets around the country.

“Compared with other dried fruits, ours are soft and juicy, with no added sulfites,” said Leone, a Brooklyn mom who decided to start Fruit Bliss to fill the gap in 100 percent healthy snacks on the supermarket shelves. “Fruit Bliss really is dried fruit reinvented and a truly healthy snack or addition to many dishes.”