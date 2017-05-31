Funky Chunky Debuts Newest Sweet Innovation

Funky Chunky®, LLC, the gourmet snack featuring buttery caramel popcorn drizzled with different types of chocolate with added combinations of pretzels and nuts, has introduced an unexpected yet delicious flavor with its Funky Chunky Café Trio. The trio of new products, debuted at this year’s Sweets & Snacks Show, offer a flavor best known for being an early morning must-have.

Inspired by a local coffee shop and Funky Chunky’s coffee loving staff, Caramel Latte begins with the company’s traditional decadent caramel popcorn. For this treat, layers of caramel latte white chocolate drizzle, milk chocolate drizzle and chewy caramel are added to the caramel popcorn, then highlighted with dark chocolate covered espresso beans for an explosion of flavors.

“Funky Chunky is known for our delicious mash-ups of caramel popcorn and decadent drizzles. We combine fan favorites with our popcorn, and coffee is a flavor that is unexpected yet delicious,” said Laura Kruse, National Sales Manager. “We expect Funky Chunky Café to become a fast favorite.”

Vanilla Sweet Crème is similar but with vanilla sweet crème white chocolate, chewy caramel and white chocolate covered espresso beans. Lastly, Dark Chocolate Mocha loads up with dark chocolate mocha drizzle, milk chocolate drizzle, chewy caramel and dark chocolate covered espresso beans.

All flavors come in both 5-ounce bags and 19-ounce canisters that work as gifts. Two-ounce will be launched this fall.