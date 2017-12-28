Genesee Candy Land Adds Bacon Chocolate Chunk Cookie to Popular Lineup

Genesee Candy Land, an experienced wholesale manufacturer of specialty snacks, today announced the addition of a fourth cookie to its popular line of decadent jumbo cookies. The new cookie is a chocolate chip cookie with Applewood- smoked bacon bits mixed into the dough.

Starting with locally-sourced chocolate chip cookie dough with bacon bits mixed in, the cookie is then dipped in dark chocolate to coat the back of the cookie. The result is a savory yet decadent treat. In honor of the upcoming National Bacon Day on December 30, 2017, the new cookie is now available at convenience store retailers and online.

Founded in 1997, the purpose of this unofficial holiday is to celebrate that tasty morsel of cured pork belly that is commonly known today as bacon. It’s a great day to enjoy bacon as a snack, with one of your meals for that day or even incorporate it into a tasty dessert. Giving and receiving gifts of bacon is also recommended. After all, everything goes better with bacon. Celebrants are encouraged to use the hashtag #BaconDay to post reflections on social media.

Genesee Candy Land owner Lorri Alden agrees with this sentiment, “Our signature chocolate-covered bacon has been very successful – customers consistently request it, so we’re confident that this new cookie will be popular as well. We take great pride in our ability to provide the highest quality products containing pre-cooked bacon that is shelf stable. It’s a unique process that ensures a long shelf life.”