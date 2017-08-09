Giant Launches Private Brand “No Antibiotics Ever” Pork Line

Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, is launching its Giant Private Brand “No Antibiotics Ever” line of pork products. In addition to containing zero antibiotics and hormones, Giant’s newest line of pork offerings is 100-percent vegetarian fed. Now available in all Giant stores, these select pork cuts continue Giant’s commitment to offering the highest quality products while helping customers save money and eat well.

“Giant Food is excited to continue developing products that taste great, are in step with consumer trends and offer customers our own line of Giant Private Brand ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ pork selections,” said Gordon Reid, President, Giant Food of Landover, Md. “With this addition, we further promote our commitment to providing customers with the highest quality fresh pork products that allow them to eat well while saving money.”

Customers interested in trying these cuts of pork can look for the Giant Food logo and the “No Antibiotics Ever” label in their meat cases. The following line of pork products is available under Giant’s Own Brand “No Antibiotics Ever” label:

Bone In Chops

Boneless Chops

Boneless Sirloin Chops

The newest line of pork cuts is one of the many Giant Private Brands customers can purchase, ranging from household items to snacks and produce. Last Thanksgiving, Giant Food introduced Giant’s Nature’s Promise brand antibiotic and growth hormone-free turkeys. They will reintroduce this offer during the upcoming Thanksgiving season.