Golden Valley Natural Celebrates 50 Years

Golden Valley Natural is celebrating 50 years of quality jerky products. Originally known as King B Jerky in Idaho Falls, the regional jerky company grew into a national brand in the 1980s after Founder Roger Ball commandeered his wife’s blender to make the first batch of “Shredded Jerky Stuff.” The family-owned jerky company became a leader in the meat snacks industry.

In 2000, Roger and his family sold the King B label to a competitor. The family ranches shifted to all-natural and organic production methodologies, giving birth to a new company – Golden Valley Natural.

Golden Valley Natural specializes in beef, buffalo, turkey, chicken and pork meat snacks, with an emphasis on all-natural and organic products. Its ‘healthier-for-you’ meat snacks rang true with consumers, who buy their products nationwide and in both Canada and Japan. Today, the company continues to grow and produce some of the finest all-natural, organic, gluten free, grass-fed and non-GMO jerky available in the industry.