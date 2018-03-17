When thinking about entertaining at home, most people plan on serving chips with a dip, or a cheese platter with crackers or bread. Now there is a perfect condiment that takes it to the next level. Introducing a line of delicious gourmet wine jelly by California Signature Flavors.

Why wine jelly by California Signature Flavors? Its wine jellies are all natural, delicious, flavorful and use the simplest ingredients. These wine jellies are sure to please anyone who enjoy the flavors and aromas of fine wines. The wine jelly comes in four fabulous flavors: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc and Vin Rosé.

The wine jellies are great enjoyed as a condiment, with cheese and crackers. Pair it with a soft or hard cheese; these wine jellies will enhance it. Take it up a notch and serve it alongside a palette of caviar.

Put some on top of grilled meats and seafood. Use it as either a marinade or to compliment your dish; the wine jellies bring out the flavor. Each of the flavors will season the meat a certain way, so experiment and enjoy the outcome!

Then there is breakfast, where wine jellies are the perfect wake up addition. It is perfect on Belgian waffles, pancakes, French toast, or spread it on every nook and cranny of that toasted English muffin. The tastes melt into your mouth, leaving you wanting more!

For dessert, wine jellies plus ice cream is pure heaven. A little dab on your favorite frozen flavor makes a simple treat into a decadent experience.