Founded in 1975, Great River Organic Milling Company (GROM) began operations as a small stone milling company deep in the valley of what is known as the coulee region of western Wisconsin. Initially, production consisted of small deliveries of local organic grains, stone ground into flour for local bakeries. Keep in mind, this was before there were U.S. Department of Agriculture organic standards that are in place today.

Fast forward to 40 years later, and you will find that the company still operates in that same valley. The scale of operations, however, has changed dramatically. The company is proud to count some of the nation’s largest manufacturers as its customers and it still caters to those companies that were the foundation of Great River Organic Milling Company. Whether you need 500 pounds of stone ground flour for your bakery or 44,000 pounds of flour for your cereal processing line, and whether you want your product packed in 2-pound bags for retail or a 2,000-pound super sack, Great River is here to help you meet those needs.

Great River Organic Milling has the following certifications so that you can be assured you are getting the highest quality, food safe products or ingredients for your production facility or retail shelf: audited HACCP plan, third party food safety audits conducted annually, GFSI BRC certification in process, organically certified by QAI, Non-GMO Project Verification, kosher approved and customer performed food safety audits on request.

Products and services provided: suppliers of flour, grains and ingredients for the food manufacturing industry; toll milling services available; contract manufacturing and private label packaging; retail products; and ancient grains.