Green Dirt Farm Wins 2018 Good Food Award for Cheese

Green Dirt Farm, an artisan cheese maker from Weston, Missouri, just northwest of Kansas City, has won a 2018 Good Food Award for cheese with Prairie Tomme, a rustic, mountain-style, sheep’s milk cheese.

The Good Food Awards celebrate food that is made by producers who are driven by standards and ideals beyond the profit motive. This year’s awards were celebrated on January 19 at an awards ceremony and marketplace in San Francisco to honor Good Food Award recipients.

In its eighth year, Good Food Awards were presented to winners in 15 categories: beer, cider, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, coffee, confections, preserved fish, honey, oils pantry, pickles, preserves, spirits and elixirs. Awards were presented to producers from each of five regions of the U.S. Winning products are entitled to use the Good Food Awards Seal on packaging and marketing materials.

“We are thrilled to have won a Good Food Award for Prairie Tomme,” says Green Dirt Founder and Manager Sarah Hoffmann. “This award validates our commitment to making fantastic cheese while also being the very best stewards of our land, our animals and our people. We know that a project like this requires not just a dedicated team and lofty goals, but also a whole community of supporters to make the dream a reality, and we are incredibly thankful for this support!”

Green Dirt Farm has been making award winning cheeses on an Animal Welfare Approved dairy farm northwest of Kansas City since 2008. The company’s cheeses have won numerous accolades, including seven awards at last year’s American Cheese Society Judging & Competition In 2012, the creamery expanded its production to include milk from other nearby dairies that share Green Dirt Farm’s passion for humane animal treatment and environmentally sustainable farm practices.