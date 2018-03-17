Grow Your Maple Category with Coombs Family Farms

As the No. 1 organic maple brand in the U.S., Coombs Family Farms continues to work with grocers to grow their maple category. For seven generations, Coombs Family Farms has been committed to providing high quality, sustainably produced maple products to satisfy customers.

Coombs Family Farms, with its strong consumer tested label, attracts shoppers who frequent natural and grocery channels for maple. With a 100 percent commitment to growing the category versus just stealing market share, it brings a variety of consumer segments to the shelf.

As America’s leading farmer owned maple company, Coombs Family Farms is vertically integrated for maximum efficiency. It sugars, packages, distributes and markets maple. Its unique sourcing model guarantees supply while also supporting its suppliers (over 3,000 small family farms) with equipment credit, educational seminars and advocacy. As an industry-leading voice for real ingredients and truth in labeling, Coombs Family Farms is committed to growing and protecting the maple industry.

Coombs Family Farms truly is a best in class maple supplier that is also a partner brand that promotes to bring high value and traditional maple consumers to your store. With its time tested package designed to attract and sell, coupled with forthcoming innovative new packaging to attract a new generation of shopper, Coombs has the complete maple lineup to grow your maple sales.