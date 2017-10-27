Hammond’s Brands Popular Holiday Line Selling Fast

Halloween may not be over just yet, but the USA’s largest manufacturer of handmade candy canes is already having a busy holiday season. Hammond’s Brands, the parent company of Hammond’s Candies, Old Dominion Peanut Company, McCraw’s Candies, and Mellow Fluffs, has announced a December 15 deadline for wholesale orders of its popular line of stocking stuffer-worthy seasonal candies.

When consumers think of the holidays, thoughts of Hammond’s peppermint-flavored sweets aren’t far behind. The company’s small batch Candy Canes are made from the same old-fashioned recipes that the company began using almost a century ago. Packaged in cases of 48, the oversized 8’-inch, 1.75-ounce canes are delicately hand crooked with a beautiful shine and tempting flavors, including Classic Peppermint, which retails for $2.99, and Chocolate Cream Filled Peppermint, which retails for $3.49. Hammond’s line of canes features a total of 30 unique flavors.

In addition to its Candy Canes, Hammond’s gives its lollipops, hot chocolate and chocolate bars a refreshing, peppermint-infused update this time of year as well. Peppermint Christmas Tree Lollipops make a sweet and festive topper for gifts of all sizes. Peppermint Hot Chocolate Dunking Spoons give the gift of a warm and comforting beverage on the go. Candy Cane Crunch Bars combine dark chocolate and bits of peppermint for a tingly treat.

“For our wholesale partners, the holiday season starts long before Advent calendars do! Knowing this, we’ve made it a habit to always get a head start on our peppermint-infused treats,” said Andrew Schuman, Hammond’s President and CEO. “This year, we’re prepared to support wholesale holiday orders right up until December 15th so we can spread as much cheer as possible.”