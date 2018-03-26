Hatch Chile Company USDA Organic Red Enchilada Sauces

In 2018, the Hatch Chile Company is introducing USDA-certified organic formulations of its popular HATCH Red Mild and HATCH Red Medium enchilada sauces to consumers across the United States. The Hatch Chile Company’s Organic Red Enchilada Sauce introduction will advance Hatch Chile Company’s quality leadership in the category and will help drive category sales. HATCH branded enchilada sauces have been a category leader with overall sales and sales growth.

Sales of certified organic food items continue to expand, and in 2016, organic food accounted for over 5.3 percent of total food products sold in the United States. For the first time, sales of organic food items exceeded $40 billion in 2016 and were up 8.4 percent versus prior year while the overall U.S. food sales only grew 0.6 percent, according to an Organic Trade Association (OTA) industry survey (May 2017).

The Hatch Chile Company is a category leader in premium quality Southwestern food with a broad product line that includes premium quality green chile and jalapeno peppers, enchilada sauces, salsas and taco sauce. The Hatch Chile Company has been an industry pioneer in introducing certified gluten free, Non-GMO Project verified and kosher OU products to the market. HATCH and HATCH Select branded products are available in supermarkets and natural and specialty grocery retailers across the United States.