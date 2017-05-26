Healthy Growth: C.A. Fortune Goes National

C.A. Fortune, based in Chicago, is capitalizing on the growing consciousness of today’s better-for-you consumer food products market. After four years of strategic and planned growth, C.A. Fortune, a privately-held natural, specialty and bakery/deli sales and marketing agency, announces the company has joined forces with Portland, Oregon, based Bridge Sales & Marketing, completing the agency’s goal of providing coast to coast coverage for its client brands and retail customers.

The transaction with Bridge Sales & Marketing expands C.A. Fortune’s coverage to include Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. “We feel this is the right time and the right fit for us,” said Doug Brynelson, who founded Bridge Sales & Marketing along with his wife Marcia. “Working as part of the C.A. Fortune team will not only bring a myriad of additional resources, but allow us the opportunity to focus on what we do best, being in the stores, and developing relationships with buyers at both headquarter and store level.”

“The Bridge team has been able to construct an incredible, reputable business across the Pacific Northwest. From the strong culture in which they operate, to the level of service they provide their client and customer partners, it was truly a perfect match for both firms,” said Tyler Lowell, Managing Partner of C.A. Fortune. “We could not be happier with bringing the Bridge group into our organization.”

Marking its eighth transaction in just under four years, C.A. Fortune has vastly expanded beyond its initial upper-Midwest roots in 2013, to today employing more than 300 associates, and with seven offices across the U.S. – solely focused on the natural/organic, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli space.