Hod Golan Debuts Kosher Turkey Deli Products

Hod Golan, products from Israel, offer succulent flavors and premium quality turkey deli meats that are sure to create the perfect Passover, March Madness and all spring festivities better. These Glatt Kosher fresh poultry deli meats are imported to the U.S. direct from Israel, are truly delicious and wholesome and are made from only the highest quality clean ingredients. All products have no MSG, and very low fat content.

The Hod Golan line has robust variety of choices for any occasion or usage and can be found in the deli section of kosher specialty stores and supermarkets. The line includes: Oven Roasted Turkey, Oven Roasted Grilled Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Honey Glazed Turkey, Italian Smoked Salami and Ultra-thin Sliced Turkey, plus family packs of turkey in flavors such as Oven Roasted Turkey, Mexican Brand Smoked Turkey Breast and Smoked Turkey Meat. Always convenient for lunch sandwiches or large friend and family dinners, these products are offered in regular 5-ounce or ultra thin-sliced 7-ounce large family pack sizes as well as sliced behind the deli counter. Hod Golan also offers the finest savory meat snacks, such as Dried Mini-Chicken Salami and Chicken Cabanossi.

“Hod Golan offers products that are the height of good taste,” says Micha Rakaby, President of Hod Golan. “We are delighted to offer the complete line of our delicious products to our American Glatt Kosher and kosher consumer who appreciate our rich Israeli heritage and our unsurpassed taste.”

All the products are kosher for Passover under the OU and Tartikov. Currently, Israel leads the world in turkey consumption, with every man, woman and child eating an average of 34-1/2 pounds a year.