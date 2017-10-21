Hudson Standard Introduces Tulsi Tonic

This delicious shrub combines the heavenly aromatics of locally grown tulsi (commonly known in English as ‘holy basil’) and lemongrass with lemon peel, and finishes with the woodsy depth of gentian root. Tulsi Tonic is a healthier, more sophisticated alternative to conventional tonic water.

Tulsi has long been used as a medicinal remedy in traditional and Ayurvedic medicine and is considered to be an adaptogen* by the scientific community. Hudson Standard’s Tulsi Tonic is offered as a limited edition only on the company’s website.