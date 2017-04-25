IDDBA to Offer Outstanding Educational Opportunities this June

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association has a stellar group of speakers lined up for this year’s IDDBA 17 conference and trade show, which will be held June 4-6 in Anaheim, California. The General Session speaker line-up includes former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, IDDBA President and CEO Mike Eardley, former Trader Joe’s CEO Doug Rauch, Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis, former Starbucks CEO Jim Donald and Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises.

And that’s not all. Eddie Yoon, the author of “Superconsumers;” Eric Chester, the author of “On Fire at Work” and Molly Fletcher, the author of “Fearless at Work,” will also be speaking. Jewel Hunt, IDDBA’s Chairman and the Group Vice President of Bakery for Albertsons Companies, is also on the schedule.

IDDBA’s Show and Sell Workshop line-up offers Steve Dragoo of Solutions Consulting, Yoon, De Laurentiis, Harold Lloyd of Harold Lloyd Presents and Rauch. The Show and Sell Workshops are 30-minute sessions that cover various industry-specific topics and frequently include live demonstrations in a smaller and less formal setting that allows for personal interaction with the experts.

This show also includes merchandising displays that provide examples of some of the best ideas in the industry – ideas that are designed for attendees to take home and replicate easily in their own stores. The concepts that will be demonstrated on the show floor this year include a breakfast bakery bar, a cheese pub with cheese pairings and tapas ideas, an in-store foodservice program and a cake design display intended to provide attendees with an engaging experience of creative and unique cake ideas for entertaining occasions.

And that’s not all – in keeping with this show’s focus on providing retailer attendees with real solutions to enhance profitability, IDDBA will offer its Expert Neighborhood for the first time this year. This is an area on the show floor where attendees can meet one-on-one with experts to discuss questions, industry challenges, and business problems. The association has an absolutely phenomenal line-up of industry stars who are prepared to discuss issues like engaging customers and employees, complying with the Food Safety Modernization Act and the evolving rules about product and menu labeling, and dealing with food waste, enhancing innovation and product profitability. Twenty-five minute appointments with these experts can be booked at the show starting on June 3.