Inglehoffer Mustards Gain Consecutive Gold Medals

Beaverton Foods, Oregon’s 88-year-old specialty condiment manufacturer, springs into the new year with eight awards, including three gold medals, from this year’s 22nd annual World-Wide Mustard Competition. More than 100 judges gathered at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, to evaluate 291 entries from as far away as Japan, Sweden, Norway, France, Germany and Canada.

Inglehoffer Sweet Hot Mustard won a gold medal for its third consecutive year, while Inglehoffer Ghost Pepper Mustard repeated last year’s gold medal win in the category for hot pepper mustards. Inglehoffer Hot Horseradish Mustard won a gold medal in the category for mustards whose heat is rooted in horseradish or wasabi, while Inglehoffer Horseradish Wasabi Mustard won a silver medal in the same category.

Napa Valley Orange Ginger won a silver award for fruit mustards, while Beaver Brand Extra Hot Russian Mustard took home a bronze award for a classic hot mustard, Inglehoffer Sriracha Mustard earned a bronze medal for a hot pepper mustard, and Inglehoffer Creamy Dill won a bronze medal in the category for mustards flavored with herbs or vegetables.

“It’s humbling to say we have won more than 150 medals at this annual competition,” said Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods. “We are especially pleased that our new Inglehoffer Ghost Pepper Mustard was selected for a Gold medal for a second consecutive year. Additionally, we’re grateful that culinary experts around the world like our products.”

The annual competition, held since 1995, is open to all commercial mustard producers and agents worldwide. There are 16 flavor categories in which gold, silver and bronze awards are presented. The contest is a blind tasting judged by chefs, food writers and mustard aficionados.