Introducing the Dash Robotic Shopping Cart

Dash Robotic Shopping Cart was designed with the frustrated shopper in mind. The consumer simply walks up to Dash and transfers a shopping list from a phone or creates a new list using the store search feature. Then the robot leads the way, mapping out the most effective route to the listed items.

Dash is equipped with a scanner and payment system so the customer can scan and pay for their items at the cart. After paying for items, the cart follows the customer to their car for unloading. Once empty, the cart returns itself to the store and its docking station.

If that isn’t cool enough, Dash features a Virtual Reality interface which shows the store to the customer as she walks down the aisles. Looking up, the customer sees the store. Looking down, the customer sees the VR representation of the store and aisle they are in with their next item highlighted on the screen.

“The Dash Robotic Shopping cart will absolutely transform the way we do shopping. Once these robots are in the stores, we will not be able to imagine how we ever shopped without them,” says CEO Wendy Roberts.

Five Elements Robotics is expecting these to be in stores in 2017. For more information, visit www.5erobotics.com.