Introducing Walter Craft Caesar Rim

Walter, the makers of Canada’s first all-natural craft Caesar mix, is releasing a new craft Caesar rim to complement its line of award-winning cocktail mixes.

Made in Canada in small batches with flaked salt, organic cane sugar, cracked black pepper and a secret blend of herbs and spices, the Walter Craft Caesar Rim is all-natural, free of preservatives, gluten-free and contains no added MSG or artificial colors. The result is a rim for one of Canada’s favorite cocktails that provides a nice balance of salty, sweet and umami.

Walter Craft Caesar Rim was created to bring out the fresh tomato, citrus and clam juice flavors of Walter Craft Caesar Mix, making this complementary duo the ultimate Caesar pairing. “After the success of our craft Caesar mix, developing a craft Caesar rim was a natural next step. Fans of Walter have been asking us to make a rim for a while now, and we are very happy with the results,” notes Zach Silverman, co-Founder of Walter.

Walter Craft Caesar Rim is available in both major grocery stores and many independent retailers across Canada and retails for approximately $4.99. Walter Craft Caesar Mix is available in all major grocery stores across Canada and comes in a 946 mL format in both Classic Spice and Mild Spice and retails for approximately $7.99.