JNB Salsas Finding Fans Across the Globe

By Lorrie Baumann

Barry Moore is known as “The Salsa Guy,” co-Founder of JNB Specialty Foods and the “B” in JNB, the company he cofounded with his son, Jason, in 2011 after his retirement from the U.S. Postal Service. “After I retired, I rode my motorcycle for six months and golfed. And then winter came,” he says.

Once the winter sent his motorcycle to its space in the garage, Moore decided to pick up the threads on an idea he’d been weaving with his son, a talented chef, Barry had been been making the Bruschetta from an old family recipe and serving to friends and family during the holidays. “Jason developed the Apple Corn salsa a year or two before the business started,” Moore says. “He cooked it when he was going to watch a football game with his friends. His friends all raved about it, and we decided that when I’d retired, we’d do the Bruschetta and the Apple Corn Salsa.”

The two launched their business with 24 cases of product that they took to a local Women’s Expo, where it became an instant hit. “We went there on Friday night, but on Sunday, we had three bottles of salsa left, and that was it,” Moore says. “At that very first event, we were approached by a grocery store that wanted to sell the products. They actually had someone at the show who tried it.”

From there, the JNB’s product line has grown to six products, now including Pineapple Salsa, Habanero Salsa, Red Pepper Salsa and Cranberry Chutney as well as the original Bruschetta and Apple Corn Salsa. “The products are all natural, gluten-free,” Moore says. “This is something that we developed ourselves. We didn’t copy it from anybody. We developed all these products ourselves, and we had a lot of fun doing it.”

“The Cranberry Chutney was because customers asked for something sweet,” he continues. “The Habanero was because customers asked for heat. The Pineapple was because customers asked for sweet heat.”

Although JNB is still selling product at local events, where Moore enjoys the social contact, the products are also sold in about 140 to 150 stores, including sales in China that have come about through trade missions sponsored by the state of New York. Those started about a year and a half ago, when New York asked him if he’d be interested in going on a trade trip to China if the state paid a portion of his expenses for the trip. “I went to Beijing, went to a free trade zone, and got some interest there,” he says. “In one week in China, I got some contacts and some distributors.”

That was in September, 2015, and then around the beginning of 2016, New York asked him if he’d be interested in another trip to a Chinese food show. “I said, ‘I guess I’ll do it,’ and so I went to Chengdu,” Moore says.

In the U.S., the JNB Specialty Foods Salsas retail for about $4.29 to $5.30 or so, depending on the market. “In a specialty market, they sell very well at $8 to $9,” Moore says. “It’s a wonderful product. The Cranberry Chutney is good over soft cheese or mixed with mayo for a turkey sandwich. Or you can use it straight as a dipping sauce for pork or chicken.”

“If you like pork or beef, the salsas will pair well,” he adds. “The Apple Corn Salsa makes a great stuffing for a pork shoulder.”

For more information, call 607.267.5874 or email barry@jnbfoods.com.