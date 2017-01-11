JOLLY TIME Pop Corn Goes Gourmet

JOLLY TIME Pop Corn and premium snack food producer Cosmos Creations have joined forces to bring new popcorn flavors to consumers. The four new ready-to-eat popcorn varieties – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – will be showcased at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco from January 22-24 at the Moscone Center.

The new collaboration brings together two family-owned, independent companies, pairing JOLLY TIME’s more than 100 years of popcorn heritage and with Cosmos Creations’ modern flavor profiles. The four new popcorn flavors are certified gluten free and made with non-GMO popcorn kernels and natural ingredients.

“We see this as the perfect opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership with Cosmos Creations, a company that aligns with our mission and values, as well as allows us to extend our product line into an increasingly popular, opportune space,” said Garrett Smith, fourth generation President of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn. “The new ready-to-eat products will satisfy consumers’ desire for a convenient, sweet and indulgent twist on a traditional snack they already know and love.”

Cosmos Creations was founded in 2011 with a commitment of using natural ingredients to create premium snacks with an indulgent, artisan taste. The new collaboration allows the company to expand from its corn puff line to ready-to-eat popcorn.

“We’ve found an ideal partnership – from our similar company cultures and values to our mutual willingness to explore new flavors and trends – this collaboration has exciting potential to strengthen our reach,” said Jerid Strasheim, Cosmos Creations Vice President of Sales.

The four new flavor profiles – Sea Salted Caramel, Confetti Cake, Belgian Waffle and Snickerdoodle – will be available in 1-ounce bags with a suggested retail price of $0.99 and 5.5-ounce bags holding more than eight cups of popcorn with a suggested retail price of $2.49. The ready-to-eat popcorn line will be available at grocery retailers nationwide and online in February 2017.