Kalustyan Corporation Acquires CrossRoads Spice & Seasonings

Errol Karakash, Owner and CEO of Kalustyan Corporation, has acquired CrossRoads Spice & Seasonings and will be transitioning it under the global umbrella of Kalustyan Corporation.

Kalustyan Corporation, a global manufacturer of industrial herbs and spices, is assuming ownership of CrossRoads, which will now be known as CrossRoads Blends, LLC. The decision was made based on many factors, including the food industry shifting from a commodity mindset to a finished ingredient requirement. This acquisition is a valued addition to Kalustyan’s global manufacturing, and will allow the company to further service its global and multi-national partners, according to Kalustyan.

CrossRoads Blends, LLC is located in New Jersey.