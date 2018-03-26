Kroger Board of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

The Kroger Co.’s board of directors has announced an incremental $1 billion share repurchase program, supplementing the current authorization, which had approximately $76 million remaining as of March 13, 2018.

“Kroger’s share repurchase authorization reflects our board of directors’ confidence in Restock Kroger and our ability to generate long-term value for shareholders,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO. “Kroger has delivered double-digit compound growth in its dividend since it was reinstated in 2006. Over the last four quarters, Kroger has returned more than $2.1 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends combined.”