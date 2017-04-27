Kroger Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

The Kroger Co. received notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC Capital) to purchase up to 4 million Kroger common shares at a price of $28.70 per share in cash. The offering price is 4.24 percent below the closing price per share of Kroger’s common shares on April 13, 2017, the last trading day before the offer was commenced. The offer is for approximately 0.44 percent of the common shares outstanding.

Kroger does not endorse TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares because the offer is at a price below the current market price for Kroger’s shares and subject to numerous conditions. Kroger is not associated with TRC Capital, its mini-tender offer or the mini-tender offer documentation.

Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than 5 percent of a company’s shares outstanding. Consequently, they can avoid many disclosure and procedural requirements of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules that apply to offers for more than 5 percent of a company’s shares outstanding.