Kroger’s Organic Produce Sales Achieve $1 Billion

The Kroger Co.’s organic produce business has achieved $1 billion in annual sales, according to the company. “Kroger offers one of the largest organic produce departments in America, and we are proud to have led the way in making this category more mainstream, accessible and affordable,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s Senior Vice President of Merchandising. “We have a dedicated procurement team that partners with more than 300 organic produce growers and suppliers every year to bring our customers an exciting selection of organic fruits and vegetables.”

According to IRI, the U.S. organic produce market reached $5 billion in 2016 and it is growing. Kroger recently announced Simple Truth® reached $2 billion in annual sales, marking the growing popularity of its brand of natural, organic and free-from products.