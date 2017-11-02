La Piana Balsamic Vinegars Now Available in Ohio at Heinen’s Locations

Italian Foods Corporation’s line of three imported La Piana® balsamic vinegars of Modena now are available in northeast Ohio at Heinen’s Grocery Store locations.

Heinen’s is carrying the La Piana Bronze Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, La Piana Silver Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, and Gold Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena through Zidian Distribution of Youngstown, Ohio, according to Francesca Lapiana-Krause, Italian Foods General Manager.

The vinegars are made from the juice of Trebbiano grapes grown in the Modena region, which produce a rich, sweet and pleasantly acidic balsamic vinegar whose intense, but well-rounded flavor is a hallmark of the region, Lapiana-Krause said. La Piana Bronze Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has a density of 1.18 and a sugar level of 400 to 430 grams per liter, the Silver Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has a density of 1.25 and sugar from 540 to 570 grams, and the Gold balsamic vinegar has a density of 1.32 with sugar at 750 grams.

Suggested retail prices of the vinegars, which come in 8.4-ounce decorative bottles, are $16.47 for the Bronze, $22.65 for the Silver and $36.04 for the Gold. Italian Foods Corporation also carries a line of Romantica vinegars. More information about Italian Foods Corporation is available online at http://www.ItalianFoods.com or by calling 1.888.516.7262.