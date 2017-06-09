La Terra Fina Expands Dip Offerings with Two New Contemporary Flavors

In response to an increasing demand for convenient, flavorful dips and spreads made with real ingredients, La Terra Fina is expanding its already-robust line of dips and spreads to include two new offerings, led by bold flavors like zesty lemon and spicy green chilies.

Crafted in small batches using only clean ingredients, the new gourmet flavors are tasty when served hot or cold, for a quick snack or as the core ingredient for simple recipes. They include:

Lemon Pepper & Asiago Dip & Spread, a contemporary medley of classic flavors featuring freshly-cracked pepper paired with lemon and rich Asiago; perfect as a pizza topper or as a snack with zing!

Spicy Green Chile & Cheese Dip & Spread, an indulgent mix of spicy Chile and jalapeño peppers blended with sharp cheddar cheese; inspired by jalapeño poppers, perfect when used as a salad dressing, ingredient in Mexican food or just as a snack.

“We wanted to capture classic flavors in a new way for consumers to enjoy,” said Stephanie Robbins, La Terra Fina Director of Brand Development. “Our passion is making gourmet foods more convenient and accessible using nutrient-rich combinations – something we’re hearing from our consumers that they’re looking for – and these new flavors do just that.”

Available now for a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 10-ounce package, these new dips are made with real, clean ingredients, are certified gluten-free and contain no nuts or trans-fats. As an effort to minimize environmental impact, the packaging is made from 35 percent recycled PET materials.