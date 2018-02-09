Get Adobe Flash player

Lagrange Evolution Raclette Maker

Published February 9, 2018

The new Lagrange Evolution Raclette Maker, available online at Bed Bath and Beyond, celebrates winter and the cheeses of France with an appliance designed for home entertaining.

  • Varnished wood base with stainless steel insert and tray storage with warming function.
  • Two separate on/off switches with indicator lights
  • Detachable 6-foot power cord
  • Three removable shelves in tempered glass with ultra-resistant stainless steel hoops
  • Eight small raclette trays with non-stick coating and beech wood handles
  • Two large trays for Brie or Camembert with non-stick coating and beech wood handles.
  • Eight wooden spatulas
  • Instruction booklet with lots of recipe ideas
  • Power: 2 x 450 watts
  • 2-year warranty.

 

It’s made in France and retails for $269.

Find it HERE first!
Follow me on Twitter

Theme by Erik Slack.