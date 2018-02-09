The new Lagrange Evolution Raclette Maker, available online at Bed Bath and Beyond, celebrates winter and the cheeses of France with an appliance designed for home entertaining.
- Varnished wood base with stainless steel insert and tray storage with warming function.
- Two separate on/off switches with indicator lights
- Detachable 6-foot power cord
- Three removable shelves in tempered glass with ultra-resistant stainless steel hoops
- Eight small raclette trays with non-stick coating and beech wood handles
- Two large trays for Brie or Camembert with non-stick coating and beech wood handles.
- Eight wooden spatulas
- Instruction booklet with lots of recipe ideas
- Power: 2 x 450 watts
- 2-year warranty.
It’s made in France and retails for $269.