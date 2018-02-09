The new Lagrange Evolution Raclette Maker, available online at Bed Bath and Beyond, celebrates winter and the cheeses of France with an appliance designed for home entertaining.

Varnished wood base with stainless steel insert and tray storage with warming function.

Two separate on/off switches with indicator lights

Detachable 6-foot power cord

Three removable shelves in tempered glass with ultra-resistant stainless steel hoops

Eight small raclette trays with non-stick coating and beech wood handles

Two large trays for Brie or Camembert with non-stick coating and beech wood handles.

Eight wooden spatulas

Instruction booklet with lots of recipe ideas

Power: 2 x 450 watts

2-year warranty.

It’s made in France and retails for $269.