Le Roule Spreadable Cheese Launches with 3 Flavors

Recognizable by its distinct swirl, Le Roulé is a fresh spreadable cheese that is sprinkled with either savory or sweet ingredients, and then hand-rolled to form a log before being sliced, revealing its ingredients in the form of its unmistakable spiral. The line-up of flavors for this new product includes: Garlic & Herb, Savory & Sweet Peppers, and Cranberry.
Le Roulé, which means ‘roll’ in French, is handcrafted in France’s northeast mountain region of Les Vosges, in the village of Neufchâteau. Made from locally sourced fresh cow’s milk, this specialty cheese is creamy and smooth, with a remarkably clean, fresh taste.
Unlike other spreadable cheeses, which are mass-produced, Le Roulé continues to be made just the way it was from the beginning, almost 40 years ago, with fresh curd spread atop a layer of spicy, tart or sweet ingredients, then rolled to form a log, sliced and individually hand-packaged.
Le Roulé will be exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Food Show.