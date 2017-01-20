Le Roule Spreadable Cheese Launches with 3 Flavors

Recognizable by its distinct swirl, Le Roulé is a fresh spreadable cheese that is sprinkled with either savory or sweet ingredients, and then hand-rolled to form a log before being sliced, revealing its ingredients in the form of its unmistakable spiral. The line-up of flavors for this new product includes: Garlic & Herb, Savory & Sweet Peppers, and Cranberry.

Le Roulé, which means ‘roll’ in French, is handcrafted in France’s northeast mountain region of Les Vosges, in the village of Neufchâteau. Made from locally sourced fresh cow’s milk, this specialty cheese is creamy and smooth, with a remarkably clean, fresh taste.

Unlike other spreadable cheeses, which are mass-produced, Le Roulé continues to be made just the way it was from the beginning, almost 40 years ago, with fresh curd spread atop a layer of spicy, tart or sweet ingredients, then rolled to form a log, sliced and individually hand-packaged.

Garlic & Herb: The fresh taste of herbs and mild garlic flavor are beautifully balanced by the refreshing taste of the cheese. A standout on any cheese platter, this flavor can also be used to enhance recipes such as pasta, soup, or atop a bagel with smoked salmon. The pillar of the Le Roulé line, Garlic & Herb is available in a 5.3-ounce package.

Savory & Sweet Peppers: The mild taste of red peppers is harmoniously combined with green peppers as well as spices and herbs such as chili pepper, paprika, cumin, and coriander, making for a complex yet perfect balance of flavors. Le Roulé Savory & Sweet Peppers is available in a 4.4-ounce package.

Cranberry: The characteristically tart yet sweet cranberry blends naturally with the fresh taste of the luscious cheese. The creamy texture makes this cheese ideal for spreading on a cracker or even on a bagel for an indulgent breakfast or snack. Le Roulé Cranberry is available in a 4.4-ounce package.

Le Roulé will be exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Food Show.