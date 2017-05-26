Lidl to Open First U.S. Stores on Thursday, June 15

Lidl will open its first stores in the United States on Thursday, June 15. Lidl also unveiled the location of 20 stores that will open during the summer of 2017. By next summer, the retailer plans to open up to 100 stores across the East Coast, creating a total of 5,000 U.S. jobs.

“We are excited to open our first stores in the United States in a few short weeks,” said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US. “Lidl is grocery shopping refreshed, retooled and rethought to make life better for all our customers. From our selection of sustainable products like our certified fresh and frozen seafood to top-quality wines from around the world available at market-beating prices, our team puts extra effort and attention into each product we put on our shelves. When customers shop at Lidl, they will experience less complexity, lower prices, better choices, and greater confidence.”

Lidl will offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, resulting in lower prices. When entering a store this summer, shoppers can expect to get top quality goods and groceries at up to 50 percent less than other supermarkets in the United States. They can also expect to see the following: