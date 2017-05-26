Lidl to Open First U.S. Stores on Thursday, June 15

Lidl will open its first stores in the United States on Thursday, June 15. Lidl also unveiled the location of 20 stores that will open during the summer of 2017. By next summer, the retailer plans to open up to 100 stores across the East Coast, creating a total of 5,000 U.S. jobs.
“We are excited to open our first stores in the United States in a few short weeks,” said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Lidl US. “Lidl is grocery shopping refreshed, retooled and rethought to make life better for all our customers. From our selection of sustainable products like our certified fresh and frozen seafood to top-quality wines from around the world available at market-beating prices, our team puts extra effort and attention into each product we put on our shelves. When customers shop at Lidl, they will experience less complexity, lower prices, better choices, and greater confidence.”
Lidl will offer a simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping, resulting in lower prices. When entering a store this summer, shoppers can expect to get top quality goods and groceries at up to 50 percent less than other supermarkets in the United States. They can also expect to see the following:
- Newly-Built, Beautiful Stores and Easy-to-Shop Layouts: All of the stores opening this summer will be newly constructed facilities, featuring a manageable, easy-to-shop layout of 20,000 square feet with only six aisles.
- Fresh Baked Goods: Customers will be greeted each day with the smell of top-quality breads and pastries, which are baked fresh throughout the day. A bakery will be located at the entrance of each store.
- Healthy, Sustainable Choices: Lidl is committed to offering a wide range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in the stores’ everyday assortment will be certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). High quality private label products will not have certified synthetic colors, trans fats or added MSG.
- Organic and Gluten Free Options: The stores will carry a variety of organic and gluten-free items including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy, and packaged food items, which will all be available at the lowest possible prices.
- Lidl’s Top Quality Products: About 90 percent of the groceries available at the stores will be exclusive brand products. Each product on the shelves will be rigorously tested to ensure that it meets the company’s quality standards. Several items have already won acclaim in the United States, including award-winning cheeses recognized in the 2017 Los Angeles International Dairy Competition.
- Lidl Surprises: Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week that will be in stores for a limited time. The selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, and outdoor furniture, among other non-food items.
- Store Hours: Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday.