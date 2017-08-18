Lillie’s Q Introduces Kettle Potato Chips Inspired by Regional Barbecue Styles

Lillie’s Q, known for its line of regional barbecue sauces, has introduced a line of kettle potato chips in flavors inspired by those barbecue traditions. Carolina Dirt BBQ chips are flavored with Lillie’s Q’s sugar-based barbecue rub. Sea Salt & Black Pepper speaks for itself, Hot Pepper Vinegar is made with a variety of pickled hot peppers and Pimento Cheese Kettle Chips are, of course, flavored with that down home favorite. The line also includes Lillie’s Q Original Kettle Chips.

The 1.65-ounce single-serving bags retail for $1.40 to $1.50, while the 6-ounce bags retail from around $3.75 to $4.00.